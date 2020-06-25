Thursday’s Brief: Tax-Free Day Moved to August, BU Gives PhD Students Tough Decision, The Mechanic, Ask An Expert

Today is Thursday, June 25 and Governor Charlie Baker announced this year’s state-wide tax-free day will take place later this summer on August 29th, read more on Boston.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

12:30PM A Conversation with Author Ben Mezrich: The Mechanic. Join the USS Constitution virtually as we sit down with Ben Mezrich, international best-selling author, for a deeper dive into The Mechanic, a novella written for and published exclusively by The Boston Globe this spring, see additional details here.

5:30PM NEMPAC “Ask an Expert” Series: Artistic Resiliency and Opportunity Creation in the Covid-19 Era. Join moderators Alexandra Dietrich and Heather Gallagher for our next Ask An Expert Series. Their guests include costume designer and descendant of famed suffragette Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Brooke Stanton; tenor and creator of SparrowLive, Fran Rogers; and conductor and Artistic Director of the LatinX Orchestra Unitas Ensemble, Lina Gonzalez-Granados. The discussion will include the loss of jobs for independently contracted artists, correlating careers that sprang from the industry crumble, and how to remain resilient in the time of reconstructing the Arts post-COVID. Zoom Link: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/78083586393 Password: Expert

Notable News:

While many college and universities across the country are determining how to proceed with learning this fall semester, Boston University is giving their PhD student a choice on whether or not they want to come back or lose their salary and health insurance, read more on WGBH.org.

Friday, June 26

10:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us! At-Home Cooking with Oldways. Join the Friends of the Armenian Heritage Park for a special at-home Celebrating What Unites Us! program to keep us connected, coming together. Each week a Chef from OLDWAYS shows us how to prepare a delicious meal, celebrating the cultural heritage of many residents of the City of Boston and beyond. This week’s theme is veggie/vegan, see additional details here.

11:00AM Greenway Carousel Reopens. The Greenway Carousel will reopen for the 2020 season on Friday, June 26, 2020 on a limited weekend schedule. 11am – 6pm Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, see additional details here.

Saturday, June 27

9:00AM Labyrinth Walking: As a Self-Care Tool. In our first session Katrina Piehler, founder of Living from Center will share about the power of labyrinth walking as an opportunity to nurture a healthy relationship with yourself and an intentional, holistic approach to your self care. You’ll have a guided mindfulness/breath meditation experience during the workshop online and will also be invited to walk the labyrinth at the Park on your own this summer as a way to tune into your own self care, see additional details here.

11:45AM NEMPAC Opera from the Balcony at Tresca. The “Opera from the Balcony at Tresca’s Table 77” series is a gift to the community from NEMPAC and Tresca as they have joined together to share the joy of music, and continue to spread calmness and positivity in Boston’s North End, every Saturday from 11:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. during this time of social distancing due to the pandemic of COVID-19, see additional information here.

