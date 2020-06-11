Thursday’s Brief: Phase 2 Continues, Police Information Leaked, Ask An Expert, NEWRA Meeting, Movie Club

Today is Thursday, June 11 and Copley and South Shore Plaza along with several other shopping areas opened yesterday as the state continues to reopen during phase 2, read more on WCVB.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

5:30PM NEMPAC Presents: “Ask an Expert” Panel—Leadership in the Arts Roundtable. Curated and hosted by Heather Gallagher and Alexandra Dietrich, this series will follow a Q & A format with invited experts in a chosen field in the music world, including but not limited to: singing, directing, Broadway performers, MET Performers, customers, designers, and composers. Read more here.

7:00PM NEWRA Monthly Meeting on Zoom. Join the North End Waterfront Residents Association on Zoom for their monthly meeting, see additional information here. Join Zoom Meeting: us02web.zoom.us/j/82516884965 Meeting ID: 825 1688 4965

7:00PM Kanopy Virtual Movie Club: Donald Cried (2016). Peter Latang left working-class Warwick, R.I., to reinvent himself as a slick Wall Street mover and shaker. Fifteen years later, when he’s forced to return home to bury his Grandmother, he loses his wallet on the trip. Stranded, the only person he can think of to help him out is his neighbor and former childhood friend Donald Treebeck. Donald hasn’t changed a bit, and what starts as a simple favor turns into a long van ride into the past. Watch the film on Kanopy: boston.kanopy.com/video/donald-cried ,then join our discussion on Zoom. A Zoom invite will be emailed to once you register. Register here.

Notable News:

Police officers in cities across the country, including Boston, have had their personal information leaked on social media after intense interactions at demonstrations across the U.S., read more on Boston.com.

Phase 2 Continues:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Friday, June 12

10:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us! At-Home Cooking with Oldways. Join the Friends of the Armenian Heritage Park for a special at-home Celebrating What Unites Us! program to keep us connected, coming together. Each week a Chef from OLDWAYS shows us how to prepare a delicious meal, celebrating the cultural heritage of many residents of the City of Boston and beyond. This week’s theme is Armenian Heritage, see additional details here.

8:00PM Celebration Of The Transitus Of Saint Anthony Of Padua. Due to COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the City & Archdiocese of Boston, St. Leonard’s must restrict capacity to 40%. They advise that parishioners and devotees arrive early if they wish to attend the services. For those who cannot attend in person, but still wish to pray at home, the Transitus and the Mass will be live streamed on St. Leonard’s Facebook page at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 12th and at 5 p. m. on Saturday, June 13th, see additional details here.

Saturday, June 13

2:00PM NEMPAC Balcony Opera. The North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) has announced the continuation of “The Joy of Music,” a socially distanced concert series, in collaboration with Tresca, every Saturday afternoon, see additional details here.

5:00PM Saint Anthony of Padua Feast Day Mass. Due to COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the City & Archdiocese of Boston, St. Leonard’s must restrict capacity to 40%. They advise that parishioners and devotees arrive early if they wish to attend the services, see additional details here.

7:30PM Virtual Graduation for Boston Public Schools Students. The City of Boston will honor graduating seniors in the Class of 2020 and celebrate their accomplishments with a virtual graduation ceremony that will be broadcast on WCVB Channel 5 on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 7:30 – 8:00 pm. The ceremony will be hosted by Mayor Walsh, Superintendent Cassellius and will feature Former United States Secretary of Education John King as the keynote speaker. In addition to a televised broadcast, the ceremony will also be streaming online at WCVB.com and available after the broadcast on boston.gov.

Need to submit a post? Great, start here!

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. Follow @northend.waterfront on Instagram and tag #northend or #bostonwaterfront to have your photo featured!

*Become a Patron (Rewards!)* or *Make a One-Time Contribution*

Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable to our local organization. It only takes a minute. Thank you.