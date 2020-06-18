Daily Briefs

Thursday’s Brief: 20 Coolest New Patio Restaurants, Worlds Largest Jellyfish Spotted in Local Harbor & Beaches

Posted on

Today is Thursday, June 18 and the weather this weekend is looking perfect for the new patios and Boston Magazine has pulled together a list of the 20 coolest new restaurant patios around the city, continue reading on Boston Magazine.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

Notable News:

Officials warn of world’s largest jellyfish near Massachusetts beaches

The lion’s mane jellyfish, the largest known variety, has been spotted in Hingham Harbor, Nahant Beach and other towns off the coast of Massachusetts. The lion’s mane can grow to five or more feet across with tentacles more than 100 feet long, read more on Boston.com.

Sunset Traffic:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Friday, June 19

10:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us! At-Home Cooking with Oldways. Join the Friends of the Armenian Heritage Park for a special at-home Celebrating What Unites Us! program to keep us connected, coming together.  Each week a Chef from OLDWAYS shows us how to prepare a delicious meal, celebrating the cultural heritage of many residents of the City of Boston and beyond. This week’s theme is Moroccan, see additional details here.

Saturday, June 20

11:45AM NEMPAC Opera from the Balcony at Tresca. The “Opera from the Balcony at Tresca’s Table 77” series is a gift to the community from NEMPAC and Tresca as they have joined together to share the joy of music, and continue to spread calmness and positivity in Boston’s North End, every Saturday from 11:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. during this time of social distancing due to the pandemic of COVID-19, see additional information here.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

