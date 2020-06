View this post on Instagram

Outdoor dining is officially open in Boston 🍝✨ here’s a list of all the patios in my favoriteee neighborhood that you don’t want to miss! Tag a friend you want to go out with this week & save this list to refer back to #supportsmallbusinesses Mare Oyster Bar (not just oysters) is the sister restaurant to @bricconorthend and has one of the best outdoor spaces in the North End (think fire pits + couches) @motherannas_northend has a huge outdoor patio over looking the Greenway and an amazing view of the city @ristorantefiore_northend the only roof deck in the North End and she doesn’t disappoint @panino280 Trattoria Il Panino has one of my favorite bars (I can’t wait to sit at it 😭) but right now they’re set up right off Hanover on Parmenter with the cutest little patio honorable pizza takeout mention for @localeboston @rinaspizzeria and @reginapizzeria 🍕 Let me know if you guys stop by any of these spots this week! And comment if outdoor dining is open in your city🥂