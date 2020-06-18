Featured Photos & Videos

Social Highlights This Week: Parks & Playgrounds and Night Lights

Parks & Playgrounds

As part of Phase 2 of Massachusetts’ gradual reopening plan, playgrounds, spray decks, and outdoor fitness areas were allowed to reopen earlier this week. Local residents are starting to spend more time outdoors following the three-month shutdown and stay-at-home advisories due to COVID-19.

Absolutely gorgeous day today !

Night Lights

Furry Feature

Tongues out for the summer… 👅 #summer #boston #lifeofadog

Reader Submissions

