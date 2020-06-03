Ready to Play? New Digital Game From Old North!

Calling all history-nerds, gamers, puzzlers, and amateur sleuths: Can you help us uncover the truth behind one of the most significant events of Old North’s past?

Join us and our Society of Unsung Heroes today for the launch of our new digital game, Two if By Sea: The Case of the Lantern Holders, and help us get to the bottom of a centuries old history whodunnit! Dive in to investigate the famous events of April 18, 1775 and assess persons of interest, review case files, “case the joint,” and examine primary and secondary sources to help discover exactly who held the two lanterns in our steeple that launched the American Revolution.

Designed for anyone who loves history and the satisfaction of solving a twisty mystery, Two if By Sea is a fun and dramatic brain-teaser of a game suitable for all ages.

The cost to play is $5.00 and all proceeds support our continued educational and digital programming. Buy and plan at oldnorth.com/games.