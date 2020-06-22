Featured Meetings Transportation

Public Meetings Regarding Shift to Temporary N. Washington St. Bridge

The North Washington Street Bridge will be entering a new stage where traffic will be shifting onto the temporary bridge. The traffic shift is currently slated to occur during the weekend of July 11–12, with all traffic shifted to the temporary bridge by July 13th.

North Washington Street Bridge Replacement with Temporary Bridge

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) and the City of Boston will be hosting virtual meetings to present to the public about the shift.

Register using the following links:

The three virtual meetings will provide attendees an opportunity to learn how the traffic shift will occur. The meetings will also offer users of the bridge insight into what they should anticipate when using the temporary bridge. In addition, the project team will give an overview of what to expect as demolition of the old North Washington Street Bridge begins. Following the presentation, audience members will have the opportunity to ask questions and offer comments.

Registration requires sharing of a first name, last name, and email address. This data is only gathered to allow sending of a confirmation email and is only shared with MassDOT. Registered attendees will be entered into the project’s email database to receive construction updates. You can choose to unsubscribe to the email list at any point.

All three meetings will provide the same content and are offered to ensure the public flexibility in terms of attending and learning about the upcoming changes given existing health conditions.

