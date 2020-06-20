Police Blotter: Small Fire on North St., Homeless Person Sleeping in Business

The following are recent incidents reported by Boston Police District A-1 for the North End / Waterfront area.

Fire

06/14/20 9:32 a.m.

Boston Fire Department (BFD) on scene of a small roof deck fire at a North St. residence. BFD reports the fire was caused by accidental disposal of a cigarette. Estimate of damage $500 -$1000.

Investigate Person

06/08/20 8:00 p.m.

Atlantic Avenue postal service company reports a known customer (homeless) male who has access to his rented mailbox has been entering the business and sleeping overnight. Management advised to contact 911 to have the individual removed from the premises.