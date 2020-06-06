Police Blotter: Hanover St. Restaurant Window Broken, Trespassing, Stolen Package

The following are recent incidents reported by Boston Police District A-1 for the North End / Waterfront area.

Trespassing

05/27/20 3:15 p.m.

Commercial Street building property manager informed responding police officers that there was an unknown male suspect in the building who was being very disruptive and had no reason to be inside the apartment building. Police officers located the suspect and escorted him out; informing him if he returns he will be arrested for trespassing.

Vandalism

06/02 – 06/03 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Hanover Street restaurant reports an unknown person threw a brick through the front glass window, which also broke a store side window.

Larceny from Building

06/04/20 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Hanover St. resident reports her Amazon delivery of a wine refrigerator was stolen from the front hallway vestibule.