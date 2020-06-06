Police Blotter: Hanover St. Restaurant Window Broken, Trespassing, Stolen Package

The following are recent incidents reported by Boston Police District A-1 for the North End / Waterfront area.
Trespassing
05/27/20 3:15 p.m.
Commercial Street building property manager informed responding police officers that there was an unknown male suspect in the building who was being very disruptive and had no reason to be inside the apartment building. Police officers located the suspect and escorted him out; informing him if he returns he will be arrested for trespassing.
Vandalism
06/02 – 06/03 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Hanover Street restaurant reports an unknown person threw a brick through the front glass window, which also broke a store side window.
Larceny from Building
06/04/20 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Hanover St. resident reports her Amazon delivery of a wine refrigerator was stolen from the front hallway vestibule.
Where are the Police ? It’s Hanover Street !!! The North End has been abandon By the city. it’s Going be safer to stay in the suburbs now. It’s lawless now.
JohnMart, think your overeacting a bit. I grew up in the NE when it was lawless trust me .A broken window ,trespassing and a stolen package? Guess it’s time to call in the Calvary.