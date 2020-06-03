Poem: “America is Dying”

White Cells are killing Black Cells and Red Cells are left to die in the Body Contaminate

If America is One Body, One Voice forwarding the Civilized Discourse.

Then,

America is dying.

And The Founding Fathers are crying.

More and More Money to Money

And Shit to the Bucket

And Rosevelt is crying

Confederate Flags are flying

Empowering the fight for slavery

And The Blessed Union Dead are crying

With Malice towards all

And Charity to only the Lonely

And Lincoln is crying.

One out of five children

go to bed hungry

And Eleanor is crying.

Fascism is rising

Autocrats are thriving

The Dead of D Day are crying

America Loves You White

Black, Red or Yellow Is fading

And Doctor King is crying.

The last and best hope

for humanity is dying

And humanity is crying

My heart breaks and

a Feeling of hopelessness

Numbs my brains

And my therapist is crying.

America can not breath

And Screams I can not breath

And I am crying.

I am Dying

And America is crying.

The Authors are in eternity.

By Ralph Indrisano. Dedicated to the great heart and Love of Ann Condon Therapist, Friend and Sister; Co-Dedication to my psychiatrist Doctor Barry Roth