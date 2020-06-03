Poem: “America is Dying”

White Cells are killing Black Cells and Red Cells are left to die in the Body Contaminate
If America is One Body, One Voice forwarding the Civilized Discourse.
Then,
America is dying.
And The Founding Fathers are crying.
More and More Money to Money
And Shit to the Bucket
And Rosevelt is crying
Confederate Flags are flying
Empowering the fight for slavery
And The Blessed Union Dead are crying
With Malice towards all
And Charity to only the Lonely
And Lincoln is crying.
One out of five children
go to bed hungry
And Eleanor is crying.
Fascism is rising
Autocrats are thriving
The Dead of D Day are crying
America Loves You White
Black, Red or Yellow Is fading
And Doctor King is crying.
The last and best hope
for humanity is dying
And humanity is crying
My heart breaks and
a Feeling of hopelessness
Numbs my brains
And my therapist is crying.
America can not breath
And Screams I can not breath
And I am crying.
I am Dying
And America is crying.
The Authors are in eternity.
By Ralph Indrisano. Dedicated to the great heart and Love of Ann Condon Therapist, Friend and Sister; Co-Dedication to my psychiatrist Doctor Barry Roth
