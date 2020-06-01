Obituary: Luisa Zauli of Boston’s North End

Luisa Zauli passed away peacefully on the morning of May 29th in her home in Boston, of breast cancer. She was born June 19th, 1967 in North Adams Massachusetts, to Gina and Mario Zauli. She was married to Warren Agin for twenty-five years, and he survives.

Also surviving are her mother, Gina Zauli of Stamford VT, her son Maxwell and daughter Daniela of Boston; two brothers, Thomas and Franco Zauli; two nieces, Serena Zauli and Abigail Agin, and a nephew, Nathaniel Agin, and many cousins, second cousins and other relatives who loved her dearly.

Luisa was a long time resident of Boston’s North End, and typically wanted nothing more than to be sitting on the beach at her beloved Ocean Breeze in North Truro. She graduated from the University of Vermont, where her daughter currently attends. She loved to knit, creating incredible gifts for her loved ones. She loved to spend time with family and friends and catching a good Sox game with her friends.

Unfortunately due to the current pandemic, we are unable to plan an in-person gathering in her memory, however there will soon be details for a virtual gathering. We hope to plan a celebration of life for her in the Fall.

Please don’t send flowers or other gifts. If you want, please contribute to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in her memory to support cancer research and patient care at: http://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/goto/LuisaZauli

Checks can be made out to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, with a memo indicating the gift is in honor of “Luisa Zauli” and mailed to:

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Attn: Giving Pages

P.O. Box 849168

Boston, MA 02284