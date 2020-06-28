People

Obituary: Josephine “Fina” Buceta of Boston’s North End

Josephine “Fina” (Lopez) Buceta of Boston’s North End passed away surrounded by family on June 25, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Jose Buceta. Loving mother of Anthony Buceta of the North End and the late Joseph “Joe Cool” Buceta and his surviving wife Dina of the North End. Adored grandmother of Natalie Buceta and the late Nicholas Buceta. Dear friend and partner in life to the late Edward DiBlasi. Cherished sister of John Lopez and his wife Jennie of Malden and the late Tony Lopez and his wife Louise. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews, and friends. 

At the family’s request, services will be private. For online condolences, please visit: www.watermanboston.com.

