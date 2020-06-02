Obituary: Charles B. Morris of Medford and formerly of Boston’s North End

Charles B. “Chippy” Morris of Medford and formerly of Boston’s North End passed peacefully on May 30th surrounded by his family.

He was the son of the late Charles W. and Amelia (DeCristoforo). Beloved husband of 37 years to Concetta “Connie” (De Rienzo) and the loving father of Gina and her husband Michael Leary of Burlington, Charles Jr. and Joseph Morris of Medford. Adoring Nonno to Daniella Leary. Son-in-law of Teresa De Rienzo. Cherished “Uncle Chippy” to many nieces and nephews.

Chippy grew up in the North End surrounded by a loving and close-knit family and many friends. He married Connie in 1982 and they raised their family in Medford. His children and granddaughter were his pride and joy.

Chippy is survived by his cousins Elaine Borriello, Michael DeNictolis, Butch DeChristoforo, Maryann Mazzarella, Benny DeChristoforo, and Sal Tringale. Also survived by his godchildren Vince DeNictolis, Emily DeCristoforo, and Lauren Tringale. Pre-deceased by cousin and friend Jack DeCristoforo.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10am in St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston, please wear a mask. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Chip’s memory to Holy Family Hospital, 70 East St., Methuen, MA 01844. The Morris Family wishes to extend their appreciation to the compassionate nurses and doctors of the Holy Family Intensive Care Unit. For online condolences, and/or directions, please visit: www.watermanboston.com