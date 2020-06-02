North End / Waterfront Real Estate Sales For May 2020

Check out the residential closings in the North End / Waterfront area during the month of May 2020.

Selling Price SF $/SF Beds Baths Address $550,000 397 $1,385 Studio 1 126 Salem St #1 $627,500 426 $1,473 Studio 1 Intercontinental #14R $480,000 514 $934 1 1 21 Moon St #3 $611,000 750 $815 1 1 Harbor Towers II (65) #4D $760,000 825 $921 1 1 63 Atlantic Ave # 10D $825,000 1309 $630 1 1.5 26 Stillman St #1-4 $850,000 872 $975 1 1 Intercontinental #18R $1,095,000 795 $1,377 1 1 Lovejoy Wharf #8H $1,500,000 1280 $1,172 1 1 55 Commercial Wharf East #6 $530,000 545 $972 2 1 183 Endicott St #2 $606,000 610 $993 2 1 27 Clark St #3 $610,000 726 $840 2 1 147-149 Richmond St #4 $930,000 1049 $887 3 1.5 81 Prince St #2 $1,115,000 1218 $915 3 2.5 376 Commercial St #4-F

Real estate sales compilation courtesy of CL Waterfront Properties.

View previous real estate sales.