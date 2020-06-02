North End / Waterfront Real Estate Sales For May 2020

Check out the residential closings in the North End / Waterfront area during the month of May 2020.
|Selling Price
|SF
|$/SF
|Beds
|Baths
|Address
|$550,000
|397
|$1,385
|Studio
|1
|126 Salem St #1
|$627,500
|426
|$1,473
|Studio
|1
|Intercontinental #14R
|$480,000
|514
|$934
|1
|1
|21 Moon St #3
|$611,000
|750
|$815
|1
|1
|Harbor Towers II (65) #4D
|$760,000
|825
|$921
|1
|1
|63 Atlantic Ave # 10D
|$825,000
|1309
|$630
|1
|1.5
|26 Stillman St #1-4
|$850,000
|872
|$975
|1
|1
|Intercontinental #18R
|$1,095,000
|795
|$1,377
|1
|1
|Lovejoy Wharf #8H
|$1,500,000
|1280
|$1,172
|1
|1
|55 Commercial Wharf East #6
|$530,000
|545
|$972
|2
|1
|183 Endicott St #2
|$606,000
|610
|$993
|2
|1
|27 Clark St #3
|$610,000
|726
|$840
|2
|1
|147-149 Richmond St #4
|$930,000
|1049
|$887
|3
|1.5
|81 Prince St #2
|$1,115,000
|1218
|$915
|3
|2.5
|376 Commercial St #4-F
Real estate sales compilation courtesy of CL Waterfront Properties.
