North End / Waterfront Real Estate Sales For May 2020

Check out the residential closings in the North End / Waterfront area during the month of May 2020.

Selling PriceSF$/SFBedsBathsAddress
$550,000397$1,385Studio1126 Salem St #1
$627,500426$1,473Studio1Intercontinental #14R
$480,000514$9341121 Moon St #3
$611,000750$81511Harbor Towers II (65) #4D
$760,000825$9211163 Atlantic Ave # 10D
$825,0001309$63011.526 Stillman St #1-4
$850,000872$97511Intercontinental #18R
$1,095,000795$1,37711Lovejoy Wharf #8H
$1,500,0001280$1,1721155 Commercial Wharf East #6
$530,000545$97221183 Endicott St #2
$606,000610$9932127 Clark St #3
$610,000726$84021147-149 Richmond St #4
$930,0001049$88731.581 Prince St #2
$1,115,0001218$91532.5376 Commercial St #4-F

Real estate sales compilation courtesy of CL Waterfront Properties.

View previous real estate sales.

