North End Water And Sewer Works July 2020 Update: Work Continues on Tileston St. & Lewis St., New Projects Begin on Margaret St. & Cleveland Pl.

The July 2020 work plan by Boston Water & Sewer Commission is shown below.

In June, water main work was completed on parts of Lewis and Tileston Streets. In July, expect work on Lewis and Tileston Streets to continue, as well as new work to start on Margaret Street and Cleveland Place. See below for more details and project contact information.





