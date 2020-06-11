North End Residents Conor Finley & Kirsten Hoffman Join Greenway Conservancy Board of Directors

The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy, the non-profit responsible for the management and care of The Greenway, has announced the election of two new members to its volunteer Board of Directors: Conor Finley and Kirsten Hoffman.

Conor Finley, a Customer Experience Consultant at Liberty Mutual Insurance, was nominated by State Representative Aaron Michlewitz for a term to conclude December 31, 2025.

Finley has held several roles at Liberty Mutual and previously worked for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation in real estate and asset development, general services, and the capital budget office. He holds an undergraduate degree from Suffolk University and is currently pursuing his MBA at Boston University’s Questrom School of Business.

Residing in Boston’s North End, Conor serves on the planning committee for the annual fundraiser the North End Cornhole Classic, and is an avid runner. Many of you may recognize him from his role as a contributor at NorthEndWaterfront.com. He covered downtown development projects and community events from 2013 to 2017.

“I am excited that the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy has people like Conor and Kirsten as board members. With upstanding people like them as members of the Board, I know that the Greenway will continue to thrive”, said Representative Aaron Michlewitz.

Kirsten Hoffman, General Counsel at Beacon Capital Partners, was nominated by North End Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) for a first term to conclude December 31, 2023.

A resident of the North End, Hoffman has a background in archaeology and real estate law. Her interest in the City of Boston’s history and architecture fuel her work as a member of the Boston Landmarks Commission and the Aberdeen Architectural Conservation District Commission.

Kirsten is a member of the Friends of Cutillo Park. She holds a MA in Anthropology from the University of Arkansas and a JD from Harvard Law School.

“In these challenging times, we are glad to have new members join our volunteer Board,” said Doug Husid, Chair of the Greenway Conservancy Board and Director at Goulston & Storrs. “Their diverse knowledge and experience, passion for The Greenway, and connections to our community will help the Conservancy’s continue to set the standard for great public spaces.”

For a complete list of the Greenway Conservancy’s Board of Directors, visit www.rosekennedygreenway.org/board.