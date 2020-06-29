North End Against Drugs and Raymond & Michelina Costa Scholarship Program Award $3,100 to Local Students

North End Against Drugs, through the Raymond and Michelina Costa Scholarship Program, awarded $3,100 in scholarships this year to seventeen deserving students.

North End Against Drugs (NEAD) held their first ever virtual scholarship drawing on June 23, 2020. Thanks to the generosity of several businesses and individuals, NEAD was able to award five $500 scholarships to students attending tuition-based schools, and twelve $50 gift cards to students attending public school to help with school supplies for the coming school year.

“NEAD has always believed that education is a key piece to help in the battle to keep our children on the right path and away from the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse,” stated NEAD President John Romano.

$500 Scholarship Winners:

Dani Pezzuto – Case Western Reserve University

Timothy Martin – Pine Manor College

Sophie Edelstein-Rosenberg – Florida Institute of Technology

Ezio Nicola Salimbeni – St. Mark’s School

Jacob Gunderson Crowley – Suffolk University

$50 Gift Card Winners:

Eliot School Attendees:

Anna Carey

Thea Jacob

Daniel Fabbo Gibbons

Daniel Gentile

Daniela Morrellato

Avelina Fabbo Barrasso

Madeline Kim

John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science Attendees:

Thomas Blake

Daniel Scibeli

Tamerat Edelstein-Rosenberg

Boston Latin Academy: Vera-Lyn Ruthier-Gomez

Boston Latin School: Richard Bova

“This year, the Raymond and Michelina Costa Scholarship Program was proudly able to award $3,100 to help the youth of our community further their educational goals,” stated NEAD board member Olivia Scimeca, whose parents the program is named after.

Contributors: A Taste of the North End – Donato Fratarolli, North End Waterfront.com – Matt Conti, North Street Grille – Robin Sidell, North End Athletic Association – Louis Cavagnaro President, North End Against Drugs, Ted Tomasone and an anonymous donor.

Congratulations to all the winners! We wish all the students good luck in the upcoming school year. As a note, NEAD did not reach out to many people due to the tough financial situation COVID-19 dropped on our neighborhood as well as across the country. Anyone interested in donating toward the scholarship fund can contact Olivia at (617) 605-6142.