North End Against Drugs (NEAD) has announced their annual Michelina & Raymond Costa Scholarship / Educational Fund. Applications for the 2020-2021 scholarship are due June 8th.
North End residents who are in kindergarten through college are eligible to participate. Students who attend tuition-based schools are eligible for a scholarship. Students who attend public schools are eligible for a Staples gift card.
Due to COVID-19, the process is a bit different than in previous years. All forms will be accepted electronically, and a letter from the school is no longer required. The winners will be picked in a virtual lottery style drawing at a time to be determined. Anyone interested in donating toward the scholarship fund can contact Olivia Scimeca at (617) 605-6142.
The deadline to apply is Monday, June 8, 2020 at 6 p.m. See below for eligibility requirements. Complete the application form here.
One Reply to “North End Against Drugs 2020-2021 Raymond & Michelina Costa Scholarship Program Application Deadline June 8”
This is an amazing scholarship program for the children and families of the North End. Thank you to North End Against Drugs and Olivia Scimeca and everyone else that donates to make this possible every year. I have benefited from this scholarship more than once throughout my daughter’s education. I am very grateful to have such an opportunity.