North End Against Drugs 2020-2021 Raymond & Michelina Costa Scholarship Program Application Deadline June 8

North End Against Drugs (NEAD) has announced their annual Michelina & Raymond Costa Scholarship / Educational Fund. Applications for the 2020-2021 scholarship are due June 8th.

North End residents who are in kindergarten through college are eligible to participate. Students who attend tuition-based schools are eligible for a scholarship. Students who attend public schools are eligible for a Staples gift card.

Due to COVID-19, the process is a bit different than in previous years. All forms will be accepted electronically, and a letter from the school is no longer required. The winners will be picked in a virtual lottery style drawing at a time to be determined. Anyone interested in donating toward the scholarship fund can contact Olivia Scimeca at (617) 605-6142.

The deadline to apply is Monday, June 8, 2020 at 6 p.m. See below for eligibility requirements. Complete the application form here.