Featured Health & Environment

NEW Health to Offer COVID-19 Testing in the North End

Posted on Author Nathan MerlanComment(0)

Due to the efforts of Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, North End Waterfront (NEW) Health will begin offering COVID-19 testing to North End residents in the Nazzaro Center parking lot beginning June 30 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Testing will be conducted twice a week each Tuesday and Thursday until it is determined that additional testing days are required.

Testing is available to all North End residents and NEW Health patients by appointment only. To schedule an appointment please call 617-643-8000.

With phase 2 of the Governor’s reopening plan, hundreds of people have flocked to the North End to visit the neighborhood’s various outdoor dining areas. Overcrowding of streets and dining areas have led to concerns of a possible resurgence of the virus.

“I want to make sure our most vulnerable residents are kept safe during this pandemic,” said NEW Health CEO Jim Luisi. “We’re opening this site close by to encourage residents of the North End to come get tested.”

For those being tested who are experiencing food insecurity, a grocery store gift certificate will be provided. NEW Health has focused a lot of effort on food insecurity during this pandemic and the community has been instrumental in making that possible. Please visit http://bit.ly/Food-Donation-NEWHealth if you would like to donate to NEW Health’s food insecurity program.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Health & Environment

Dirty Needle Safety Tips

Posted on Author North End Waterfront Health

by Mary Wright, RN, Health Educator, North End Waterfront Health Once again it has come to our attention that a number of used hypodermic needles have been found in a several locations in the North End. Here is a reminder about needle safety and the steps you should take if you see a need or get stuck Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Featured Government Health & Environment

Councilor Campbell Addresses Need for Mental Health Fund During COVID-19 Pandemic

Posted on Author Alyssa Nations

As Bostonians continue to practice physical distancing and social isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic, rising concern around mental health issues being exacerbated by the current situation have been noted by many experts. During their weekly City Council meeting, Councilor Andrea Campbell (District 4) addressed the need to prioritize mental health in the public health response Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Health & Environment

CDC Recommends Tips for Athletes to Stay Safe During Hot Weather

Posted on Author NEW Health

Summer heat and humidity can be dangerous for athletes as they return to practice and prepare for the fall season. This time of year, temperatures can remain in the 70s and 80s; athletes must be aware and take steps to keep hydrated and safe. Here are some tips that the CDC recommends coaches and parents Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply