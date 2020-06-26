New City Task Force to Address Illegal Fireworks

The City of Boston has announced a new task force to address the increase of illegal fireworks in Boston’s neighborhoods.

Legal fireworks over Boston Harbor ring in the New Year.

While there have always been some illegal fireworks leading up to the Fourth of July, this year has been worse than usual. Fireworks calls to the Boston Police Department were up by a factor of 5,543% in June 2020, compared to June 2019. There were 139 calls last June and 7,844 this June, to date.

Fireworks calls to service for the year were up by a factor of 4,145% since January, compared to last year. There were 201 calls from January to June in 2019 and a total of 8,533 calls in 2020.

The Task Force will be made up of the Mayor’s Chief of Civic Engagement Jerome Smith, the four At-Large City Councilors (Annissa Essaibi-George, Michael Flaherty, Julia Mejia, and Michelle Wu), the Boston Arson Squad (Fire Investigation Unit), the Boston Police Department’s Bureau of Community Engagement, and community leaders.

In the North End and Waterfront neighborhoods, there have been numerous complaints about fireworks. Residents are encouraged to report firework activity to 9-1-1.