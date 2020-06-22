Photos & Videos

Neighborhood Photo: Equipment for the N. Washington St. Bridge Project Arrives Via Tugboat

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.comComment(0)

A lunch bucket tug is used to haul large steel girders for the replacement of the old North Washington St. Bridge. In the background is the Bunker Hill Monument.

Photo and caption by Elizabeth Norton.

Traffic will soon be shifted to the temporary bridge as work begins to dismantle the old bridge. Three public meetings have been announced to provide residents with details on the shift and the construction. Read more here.

“Neighborhood Photo” is a regular feature on NorthEndWaterfront.com. Send in your photos via email to info@northendwaterfront.com or tag @northend.waterfront on Instagram. Please include a caption or story telling us about your photo.

See past neighborhood photo posts.

