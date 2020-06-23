Arts & Culture

Neighborhood Drawings: North Square

North Square in early June 2020 in Boston’s North End, just a few days before outdoor restaurant seating flowed out into the Square.

In the foreground, you can see the Fantastical Historical Nautical Instrument sculpture, one of the four bronze sculptures added to North Square during its renovation. The five scopes of the instrument offer different images of historic people who all have ties to the North End and the water through a visual distortion called oblique anamorphism.

Drawing by Sandro Carella, North End resident, architect, and co-founder of Crosstown Foundation for the Arts, Inc.

Carella has started a collection of neighborhood vignettes featuring local businesses and landmarks. See more by searching the tag: Neighborhood Drawings.

