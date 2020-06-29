Neighborhood Drawings: Boston Hardware

This week’s neighborhood drawing depicts Boston Hardware on Fleet Street in the North End. The store specializes in Touraine paint products, as indicated by its street sign, but you can find many other items inside such as tools and household supplies.

Drawing by Sandro Carella, North End resident, architect, and co-founder of Crosstown Foundation for the Arts, Inc.

Carella has started a collection of neighborhood vignettes featuring local businesses and landmarks. See more by searching the tag: Neighborhood Drawings.