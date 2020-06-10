Neighborhood Council June Updates: Restaurant Patio Proposals, Summer Jobs Program, New Greenway Art, Ruff Dog Parks Reopening

The June 2020 North End / Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) meeting started with a series of notable reports. Read the full briefing or jump to points of interest broken out by topic below.

City officials are currently considering restaurant patio proposals for sidewalk expansions. Restaurant owners are encouraged to consult with the Licensing Board for updates. Owners can also access the Commonwealth’s website for additional information on procedures and safety checklists.

Report from Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services – John Romano

The City has identified an uptick in illegal fireworks and is investigating alongside Captain Fong and the Boston Police Department.

Mayor Walsh announced the summer jobs program, adding $4.1 million to the program for youth ages 14-21. Four tracks are being offered including outdoor-based opportunities and a secondary educational credential. Anyone interested may visit the City’s Successlink portal.

NEWNC President Brett Roman asked if public meetings could potentially resume in July, with North End/West End Liaison John Romano responding that the issue is being evaluated on a case-by-case basis, ultimately depending on progress made against COVID-19.

When asked about the status of the North Washington Street Bridge, Romano replied that the biggest factor currently affecting the progress is the installation of safety barriers at the base of the bridge. View the latest progress reports here.

Committee Reports

Greenway Committee: Greenway Marketing and Community Affairs Manager Rachel Lake reported on the return of food trucks and the Dewey Square Farmers Market. The Greenway continues engaging with local officials on the Rings Fountain and Carousel. Two new art installations have debuted. Further info can be accessed here.

Harborfront Neighborhood Alliance: Boston Harbor Now recently hosted Boston Harbor for All on June 4. Bud Ris from the Boston Green Ribbon Commission spoke at a neighborhood meeting in early May on local flood protection and resiliency guidelines.

RUFF Liaison: Chair Ashley Leo urged residents to continue following public health guidelines and practice common courtesy by obeying park rules and avoiding non-permissible areas.

Concerned by the number of dogs off their leashes running freely in Christopher Columbus Park with their owners not social distancing, Leo is hopeful that this will trend down with Ruff parks reopening.

Resident Parking/Traffic Committee: The City continues to suspend ticketing and towing of cars on street cleaning days. Residents may continue to park in metered spots within their resident zone free of charge and hourly limitations.

NEMPAC Update

President Sherri Snow spoke about the North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC)’s virtual programming, in-person event cancellations, and provided updates on the 48-50 Tileston St renovation project.

NEMPAC is awaiting a building permit and expects to hear back from the Massachusetts Architectural Board shortly. The 3-month project will mostly consist of work being performed on the 2nd floor.

Tileston St. resident Ellen Hume asked if Tileston St. would be blocked off during construction. Snow deferred to the project team. Plans include the utilization of the nearby Eliot School parking area for any potential demolition.

NEWNC has pledged a letter of support. No vote was needed as the renovations have already been approved through the City and do not require any zoning relief at this time.