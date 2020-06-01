Featured Police & Fire

Mostly Peaceful Weekend Protests Turn Ugly Sunday Night

Posted on Author Matt Conti

Thousands of protestors marched in mostly peaceful protests over the weekend joining in the nationwide calls for justice after the death of George Floyd. Shortly after 9pm on Sunday night, protesters and police began to clash in the Downtown Crossing, and then continuing toward the Boston Common and Back Bay areas. Chaos reigned on the streets until the early hours of Monday morning with extensive looting, smashed windows and rioting resulted in the National Guard being called in to restore order.

