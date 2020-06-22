Monday’s Brief: Police Confiscate Van Load of Fireworks, Paul Revere Virtual Forum, Step 2 of Phase II Begins

Today is Monday, June 22 and starting today step 2 of phase II of reopening the state of Massachusetts begins with indoor dining, 50% occupancy for offices and more, continue reading.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

Notable News:

Boston police confiscated a whole UHaul’s worth of fireworks on Friday night after responding to a call near Roxbury’s Dacia Street around 9:30PM. Many flashes and bangs have been heard around the city nightly for the last couple of weeks and the city has seen a 2,300% increase in complaints from local residents, read more on the Boston Herald.

Permanent Set Up?

Tuesday, June 23

5:30PM Raymond and Michelina Costa Scholarship Program Awareness Announcement. NEAD will be selecting the Raymond and Michelina Costa Scholarship Program winners on via Zoom. If you would like to attend the Zoom meeting the link is here. You do not need to be present to win. Meeting ID: 886 7437 9855.Password: 905738

7:00PM Old North Digital Speaker Series: Joseph Bagley – Hiding in Plain Sight. Boston City Archaeologist Joe Bagley will discuss his quest to find and document the city’s oldest buildings and what resources he used, see additional details here.

Wednesday, June 24

8:30AM Virtual Harbor Use Public Forum: Chapter 91 during COVID. Join Boston Harbor Now in June for a conversation with Daniel Padien, Waterways Program Chief of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP). He will share some of his observations about accessing public amenities in the time of COVID and his plans to advance the Waterways Program, see additional details here.

7:00PM Online Book Discussion Club: “In the Distance” by Hernan Diaz. A young Swedish immigrant finds himself penniless and alone in California. The boy travels East in search of his brother, from whom he was separated in the crowds and chaos during their journey across the sea. Moving on foot against the great current of emigrants pushing West, he is driven back again and again, meeting naturalists, criminals, religious fanatics, swindlers, Indians, and lawmen-and his exploits turn him into a legend. In the Distance is available in eBook form on Hoopla: https://www.hoopladigital.com/title/13312155, which you can access with your library card and pin number. If you don’t yet have a library card, you can get one here: https://www.bpl.org/ecard/. We meet and discuss on Zoom, and the Zoom invite will be emailed to you prior to the meeting.

From the Community:

While we are still awaiting word on when we will be able to reopen the museum, two of our Paul Revere House senior staff are participating in an upcoming free, virtual public event hosted by the Concord Museum: “Paul Revere: Man and Myth Virtual Forum”. Continue reading.

