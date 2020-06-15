Monday’s Brief: Walsh Cuts Police Overtime Budget, Author Talk, Dining Out After Quarantine

Today is Monday, June 15 and more than 7,000 people have signed a petition to remove the statue of Abraham Lincoln standing over a freed slave on his knee at the Emancipation memorial in Park Square downtown, read more on MassLive.com.

6:00PM Author Talk: David Litt with Cecile Richards on How Democracies Survive. This online event is part of the Boston Public Library’s Arc of History: Contested Perspectives series. It features David Litt, author and former senior speechwriter for President Barack Obama, and Cecile Richards, the former president of Planned Parenthood and co-founder of Supermajority (a new political advocacy platform for women), see additional details here.

Mayor Marty Walsh announced on Friday that he plans to reallocate 20 percent ($12 million) of the Boston Police Department’s overtime budget to community programs aimed to reduce inequality in the city. This amounts to approximately 3% of the overall police budget. Read more on Boston.com.

Tuesday, June 16

5:00PM Wharf District Council Meeting. Join the Wharf District Council for their monthly meeting on Zoom. Meeting ID: 821 9760 8136. Password: 466781, see additional details here.

Wednesday, June 17

1:00PM Angles on Bending Lines: Curator Conversations Series. Presented by the Norman B. Leventhal Map and Education Center at the Boston Public Library, this series examines the many ways that maps and visual data have been used for centuries to manipulate information and truth. The interactive online events will be hosted by Curator of Maps and Director of Geographic Scholarship Garrett Dash Nelson and will feature expert guests on various topics, see additional details here.

2:00PM Let’s End Ageism: We’re All Aging with Ashton Applewhite and Judy Foreman. Presented in partnership with Beacon Hill Village, this event features Ashton Applewhite and Judy Foreman hosting a robust conversation that will debunk myths and dismantle ageism in the process. Questions can be sent in advance to info@beaconhillvillage.org, see additional details here.

7:00PM Changing Times in Boston’s Wharf District. Join Friends of the Boston Harborwalk’s Liz Nelson Weaver for a webinar examining the changes along Boston’s downtown wharves through historic maps and images, see additional details here.

