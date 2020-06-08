Monday’s Brief: Mayor Looks to Reallocate Parts of Police Budget, Restaurants Reopen, Author Talk, Application Deadline, NEWNC Monthly Meeting

Today is Monday, June 8 and as of today restaurants across the state are reopening under new guidelines, read more about how many are putting on masks and praying for the sun during phase 2 of the reopening process, read more on WBUR.

6:00PM Author Talk – Honor Moore with Claire Messud: “Our Revolution”. American Ancestors and NEHGS together with the Boston Public Library and the State Library of Massachusetts present this virtual event in the American Stories, Inspiration Today author series. Hear from celebrated author Honor Moore as she discusses her new biography-memoir Our Revolution, the story of the journey she and her mother took as 20th-Century women, with novelist and Harvard lecturer Claire Messud, see additional details here.

6:00PM Deadline to Submit Applications for the North End Against Drugs. North End residents who are in kindergarten through college are eligible to participate. Students who attend tuition-based schools are eligible for a scholarship. Students who attend public schools are eligible for a Staples gift card, see additional details here.

7:00PM NEWNC Monthly Meeting. This meeting will be held virtually. New Council members will be introduced, see additional details here.

After another week of protests across the country and amid calls for reforms, Mayor Marty Walsh said yesterday that he’s evaluating the police budget and may look to reallocate specific parts, read more on the Boston Globe.

Tuesday, June 9

COVID Scams & Fraud Prevention. This webinar will be presented by Amy Schram, Community Relations Manager with the Better Business Bureau, and Robin Putnam, Special Projects Manager with the MA Office of Consumer Affairs & Business Regulation, see additional details here.

3:00PM Hearing on banning facial recognition technology in Boston. Ordinance banning facial recognition technology in Boston. This matter was sponsored by Councilor Michelle Wu and Councilor Ricardo Arroyo and was referred to the Committee on May 6, 2020, see additional information here.

6:00PM Lowell Lecture Series – “Moments in Boston History: Black Journalists“. Part of the Boston Public Library’s esteemed Lowell Lecture Series, this event is presented in partnership WGBH Forum Network and will feature a virtual conversation between Callie Crossley — a journalist, former ABC News 20/20 producer, and Woodrow Wilson Visiting Fellow — and Boston Public Library President David Leonard. Crossley will discuss journalism and, specifically, the work of black journalists in the context of Boston history, see additional details here.

6:30PM FOCCP Meeting – Virtual. The FOCCP June monthly meeting will be held via Zoom.

City Councilor Lydia Edwards will be our guest speaker. All FOCCP members can join us by video or by phone, see additional details here.

7:30PM Massachusetts Commencement 2020. In partnership with WGBH, Governor Charlie Baker will deliver a commencement address to the Class of 2020 as part of a celebration for graduating seniors from 668 public and private schools across the Commonwealth, see additional details here.

Wednesday, June 10

1:00PM Angles on Bending Lines: Curator Conversations Series. Presented by the Norman B. Leventhal Map and Education Center at the Boston Public Library, this series examines the many ways that maps and visual data have been used for centuries to manipulate information and truth, see additional details here.

5:30PM Friends of the NE Library Meeting. Join in helping the Friends of the North End Branch Library at 25 Parmenter Street.

