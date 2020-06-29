Monday’s Brief: Firework Task Force, Takeout Cocktails, Impact Advisory Group Meeting

Today is Monday, June 29 and if you’ve continued to hear fireworks going off every night, the city of Boston is assembling a Task Force to address the issue and work to take fireworks off the streets, read more on Boston.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for the week ahead…

6:00PM Impact Advisory Group Mtg on 115 Winthrop Square. The BPDA is hosting a virtual Impact Advisory Group (IAG) Meeting open to the public for the 115 Winthrop Square/Winthrop Center project to discuss the Notice of Project Change (NPC) dated June 10, 2020. The meeting will include a presentation followed by Q&A and comments, see additional information here.

Notable News:

In an effort for some restaurant owners to stay in business they’re imploring state legislature to OK alcohol-to-go, read more on Boston Magazine.

Tuesday, June 30

6:30PM Public Meeting: Shift to Temporary N. Washington St. Bridge. The North Washington Street Bridge will be entering a new stage where traffic will be shifting onto the temporary bridge. The traffic shift is currently slated to occur during the weekend of July 11–12, with all traffic shifted to the temporary bridge by July 13th. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) and the City of Boston will be hosting virtual meetings to present to the public about the shift, see additional details here.

Wednesday, July 1

7:00PM Paul Revere: Man and Myth Virtual Forum. While the Paul Revere House is still awaiting word on when they will be able to reopen the museum, two of the Paul Revere House senior staff are participating in an upcoming free, virtual public event hosted by the Concord Museum: “Paul Revere: Man and Myth Virtual Forum”. See additional details here.

