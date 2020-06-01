Meet the 2020 – 2021 Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) Officers

The North End / Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) recently announced six new members, each who will serve a two-year term as part of the volunteer community organization.

Learn more about the newly appointed/re-appointed members below (*incumbent). These introductions will also be part of the June NEWNC meeting, to be held virtually on June 8, 2020.

1. Kevin Drew: Originally from Andover, MA, Drew attended UMass Amherst and works in Boston for the Mass State Supplement Program as well as bartends part time. He has always been passionate about helping others and saw this opportunity as a chance to connect further with his neighbors. Drew has resided on Salem Street for the last six years. During this time he has built relationships with several neighbors, restaurant owners, and other community members and is happy to call the North End his home.

2. Joel (Jody) Faller*: A 16-year North End resident, Faller lives with his wife and two children. Faller is an attorney specializing in litigation, focused on business and real estate disputes at the Boston law firm, The McLaughlin Brothers, P.C. Faller is a graduate of the University of Virginia and the University of Michigan Law School. He has been a member of NEWNC since 2018.

3. Kevin Fleming: Fleming has lived in the North End since 2000, originally on Fleet Street and now at the corner of Commercial and Richmond with his wife, Kate. Fleming is on the condo board of his current building and was also on the board when he lived on Fleet Street. Fleming says, “The North End/Waterfront faces many challenges now: preparing for rising sea levels, recovering businesses from the current pandemic, revitalizing and re-purposing vacant storefronts, maintaining the unique character of the neighborhood, increasing green space and tree cover, and ensuring that the North End/Waterfront continues to be a vibrant neighborhood that people live in, as opposed to merely an investment opportunity.”

4. Rory Harrington: Harrington was raised in Wakefield, MA and has been a resident of the North End for the past five years. He is active in the Boston community serving as the North End representative for Mayor Walsh’s SPARK Council. He is a skilled non-profit fundraiser and is currently Senior Leadership Giving Officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

5. Brett Roman*: After moving to the North End in 2012, Roman started off as an intern for NEWNC in 2013 and is beginning his 3rd term on the Council. He is actively engaged with coaching in the North End Youth Hockey Program and the North End Little League Programs. Additionally he is the active President of the North End Clean Streets Initiative and is also involved with the Harborfront Neighborhood Alliance and the Friends of Cutillo Park.

6. Marie Simboli*: Simboli is a lifelong resident of the North End and has been on the NEWNC for over 20 years and will be serving 2 more years. Her primary interest on NEWNC has been about the concerns of the North End Residents and our elderly residents.

These six new members join the current six members, each with one year remaining in their terms (Damien DiPaola, Tania Green, Carmine Guarino, Ashley Leo, Tina Natale and Michael Salvati). Leaving the council this year by not running for re-election is longtime member and past President John Pregmon. The 2020-2021 NEWNC officers and committee liaisons will be as follows:

2020-2021 Officers :

President: Brett Roman

Vice President: Joel Faller

Secretary: Ashley Leo

Sargeant at Arms: Tania Green

2020-2021 Committee Liaisons:

Public Safety: Tania Green

Resident Parking/Traffic: Joel Faller

Greenway: Carmine Guarino

Harborfront Neighborhood Alliance: Kevin Fleming

RUFF: Ashley Leo

NEWNC meets monthly and advises the City of Boston on issues affecting the quality of life in the North End / Waterfront area including, but not limited to, land use, development, clean streets, parking, public safety, residential & commercial expansion, and food & beverage licenses.