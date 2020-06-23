Licensing Board Calls Emergency Hearing for North End Restaurants

In response to “numerous complaints received by the Board and the Inspectional Services Department (ISD),” the licensing board has called a mandatory emergency virtual meeting on Wed., June 24, 2pm for all North End restaurants with liquor licenses regarding the outdoor cafe zones. The notice is posted on Boston.gov and posted below.

NOTICE OF MANDATORY EMERGENCY INFORMATIONAL HEARING REGARDING NORTH END LICENSEES

You are hereby notified that the Licensing Board for the City of the Boston (the “Board”) will conduct a virtual emergency informational hearing regarding all establishments located in the North End holding a Common Victualler License (food only) or a Common Victualler License with Alcoholic Beverages (the “North End Licensees”) on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 2:00p.m. (the “Emergency Informational Hearing”). The Emergency Informational Hearing is being held to address the numerous complaints received by the Board and the Inspectional Services Department (“ISD”) regarding the operations of North End Licensees.

Meeting ID: 840 8399 2172; Passcode: 025165; Dial In Number: 646-876-9923

Meeting ID: 840 8399 2172; Passcode: 025165; Dial In Number: 646-876-9923 THE EMERGENCY INFORMATIONAL HEARING IS MANDATORY. ANY NORTH END LICENSEE FAILING TO ATTEND WILL BE SUBJECT TO THE IMMEDIATE REVOCATION OF ANY TEMPORARY EXTENSION ONTO OUTDOOR SPACE GRANTED BY THE BOARD AND POTENTIAL ADDITIONAL DISCIPLINARY ACTION REGARDING ANY LICENSE ISSUED BY THE BOARD OR ISD.

Complaints received by the Board and ISD include, but are not limited to, the following:

Failure to adhere to the guidance issued by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts (the “Commonwealth’s Guidance”) regarding social distancing and mandatory operational requirements and the Board’s various advisories regarding the same

Failure to adhere to the terms and conditions of approved temporary extensions onto outdoor space granted by the Board interdepartmental guidance regarding the same, and

Failure to adhere to City, state, and federal laws, codes, and ordinances regarding tobacco use and the presence of animals in food service establishments including outdoor patios.

The Emergency Informational Hearing will be held pursuant to M.G.L. ch. 30, s. 20, M.G.L. ch. 138, s. 12, 14, 15, 23, 34, and 77, M.G.L. ch. 140 s. 2, 9, and 177 and Governor Charles Baker’s executive order issued March 22, 2020, temporarily modifying certain requirements of the Open Meeting Law (M.G.L. ch. 30A s. 20) due to the ongoing public health crisis related to Covid-19 (coronavirus). Please contact the Board at 617-635-4170 or licensingboard@boston.gov with any questions.