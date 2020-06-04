La Famiglia Giorgio’s Opens Storefront on Salem Street

We are happy to be back open and serving the North End community. We have opened a little storefront with our organic fresh pasta, bread, sauces and prepared foods. We are also offering a full line of Bianco marinated meats and sausages for all your BBQ needs.

We are also serving a limited menu for hot takeout. Please stop by when you have a chance or visit our website. We are doing phone orders and contactless curbside pick-up as well.

La Famiglia Giorgio’s Store and Takeout Hours

Days: 7 days a week

Time: 11AM – 7PM

Location: 112 Salem St. Boston’s North End

Website: lafamigliagiorgios.com

Phone: 617-367-6711

Hope to see you all soon!