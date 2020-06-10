Christopher Columbus Statue Beheaded in Boston’s North End

The head of Christopher Columbus was torn off overnight Tuesday from the statue in the namesake park on the waterfront in Boston’s North End. Officials are investigating but do not have any suspects at this time. With the likelihood of additional vandalism, Mayor Walsh announced at a press conference that the remaining body will be removed from the foundation and placed in a city warehouse, subject to a public discussion regarding the statue’s future.
The Christopher Columbus statue has been repeatedly vandalized over the years. Most recently, it was doused with red paint and the text “Black Lives Matter” in 2015. The head was last cut off in 2006.
Across the country, several controversial statues have been removed by protesters in response to the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. A statue of Robert E. Lee was ordered taken down in Richmond, Virginia. In Philadephia, a statue of former mayor and police commissioner, Frank Rizzo, was set on fire and torn down with ropes. European statues have also been torn down including those of colonial figures tied to slavery and racism. Here in Boston as part of protests, rioters have also defaced 16 Boston memorials and statues. Activists have been also advocating for renaming Faneuil Hall because of Peter Faneuil’s history as a slave trader.
Protests in Christopher Columbus Park have been held by groups supporting Indigenous People’s Day instead of Columbus Day in October.
The Columbus statue was placed when the park was established in 1979 by the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park Committee. The large foundation block commemorates donors and the mostly Italian American families in the North End at the time.
The name of Christopher Columbus Park has also been questioned as whether is should be changed. For a time, the space was referred to as “waterfront” park. Some suggested it be named in honor of former Mayor Menino before the inclusive Charlestown playground was established in his honor.
Fisherman’s Park is a name that been more recently tossed around as a replacement option given the site’s history where the Italian / Sicilian immigrant fisherman’s fleet was docked next to T-wharf in the early 1900’s. The North End’s Fisherman’s Club continues to perform an annual blessing of the waters at the park to kick off its annual feast.
Ed. note: This post has been updated.
3 Replies to “Christopher Columbus Statue Beheaded in Boston’s North End”
So now Marty is going to cave and take down entirely,
These people are a joke
JC, Walsh just announced that the statue will be placed in storage ” temporarily “. So your right, If they remove the statue will they rename the park as well?
It is a very, very sad day when statues that have significant cultural and historical value are vandalized, removed and or destroyed. Many of the statues erected tell a story and have some historical value. Some of these stories make us very proud and not so proud, it’s our history. Statues should not be randomly removed because it is the popular thing to do. Remember behind each statue, there is some history and when you start destroying your history, you may be doomed to relive some of those dark days. It is important to remember that many ethnic groups ( Jewish, Irish, Italians etc.) have also been discriminated when they first arrived in this great country. Having said that, it doesn’t justify discrimination against any racial or ethnic group. We are all Americans and must reflect on that and get back to being proud Americans. As a Vietnam era war veteran, I am proud to have served my country and will never tolerate the discrimination against any people regardless of their ethnic or racial background. Equally as important to me is that I will never tolerate the disrespecting of our American Flag. Be proud that you are an American and live in one of the greatest democracies to exist. Don’t let that be taken from you.
Domenic Piso