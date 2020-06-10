Christopher Columbus Statue Beheaded in Boston’s North End

Statue of Christopher Columbus after vandals cut off the head.

The head of Christopher Columbus was torn off overnight Tuesday from the statue in the namesake park on the waterfront in Boston’s North End. Officials are investigating but do not have any suspects at this time. With the likelihood of additional vandalism, Mayor Walsh announced at a press conference that the remaining body will be removed from the foundation and placed in a city warehouse, subject to a public discussion regarding the statue’s future.

Red paint on Columbus Statue – 2015 (Photo by Stephen Passacantilli)

Black Lives Matter on back of Christopher Columbus statue – 2015 (Photo by Stephen Passacantilli)

The Christopher Columbus statue has been repeatedly vandalized over the years. Most recently, it was doused with red paint and the text “Black Lives Matter” in 2015. The head was last cut off in 2006.

Across the country, several controversial statues have been removed by protesters in response to the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. A statue of Robert E. Lee was ordered taken down in Richmond, Virginia. In Philadephia, a statue of former mayor and police commissioner, Frank Rizzo, was set on fire and torn down with ropes. European statues have also been torn down including those of colonial figures tied to slavery and racism. Here in Boston as part of protests, rioters have also defaced 16 Boston memorials and statues. Activists have been also advocating for renaming Faneuil Hall because of Peter Faneuil’s history as a slave trader.

Protest at North End Columbus Day Parade in favor of Indigenous People’s Day

(NEWF Photo)

Protests in Christopher Columbus Park have been held by groups supporting Indigenous People’s Day instead of Columbus Day in October.

Perhaps ironically, the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park have installed a public art exhibit in the park with words such as ‘compassion’, ‘hope’, ‘love’.

The Columbus statue was placed when the park was established in 1979 by the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park Committee. The large foundation block commemorates donors and the mostly Italian American families in the North End at the time.

The name of Christopher Columbus Park has also been questioned as whether is should be changed. For a time, the space was referred to as “waterfront” park. Some suggested it be named in honor of former Mayor Menino before the inclusive Charlestown playground was established in his honor.

Sicilian fishing fleet at T-wharf, site of what is now Christopher Columbus Park, Leslie Jones (1917-1934 approximate). Courtesy of the Boston Public Library, Leslie Jones Collection

Fisherman’s Park is a name that been more recently tossed around as a replacement option given the site’s history where the Italian / Sicilian immigrant fisherman’s fleet was docked next to T-wharf in the early 1900’s. The North End’s Fisherman’s Club continues to perform an annual blessing of the waters at the park to kick off its annual feast.



Ed. note: This post has been updated.