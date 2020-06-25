Featured Police & Fire

Hammock Company Sued by Victim After 2017 North End Rooftop Chimney Collapse

Posted on Author Matt Conti

The victim of a hammock and chimney collapse is seeking $1 million+ in a lawsuit against the hammock manufacturer when an attached chimney collapsed on a Charter Street rooftop in Boston’s North End. At the time, the woman had to be lifted in a stretcher by Boston Fire Department’s ladder truck from the rooftop in the late-night incident after suffering crippling injuries.

Erin Field was visiting her brother who has installed the Eagle Nest hammock to the chimney after seeing similar uses from a social media / marketing campaign by the company, claims the lawsuit.

Based on influence from ENO’s marketing campaign, Todd took a picture within a month of moving into his apartment showing his hammock affixed to the brick columns. Todd attached a caption to the photo stating, “no trees no problem.” But for the images in ENO’s marketing campaign, Todd would not have hung his hammock on the rooftop of 45 Charter Street.

Around midnight on July 10, 2017, Erin, her boyfriend and brother were on the rooftop of Todd’s neighboring building, 45 Charter Street where he once again installed it using the “Atlas Hanging Straps to the brick columns of the chimney.

Shortly after Erin sat on one side of the hammock, Jack sat down in the hammock next to her. Upon Jack sitting on the hammock, the brick column to which one side was attached collapsed on Erin, causing catastrophic, lifelong injuries.

The complaint, Erin Field vs Eagle Nest Outfitters, cites multiple other injuries in similar situations when hanging hammocks have been attached to brick structures.

Thanks to Universal Hub for the tip.

Erin Field vs Eagle Nest Outfitters, LLCDownload
