Greenway Open Markets and Food Trucks Return; Fountains Turned on for 2020 Season

As Massachusetts continues its gradual reopening following the COVID-19 shutdown, The Greenway Conservancy is happy to announce the opening and return of some seasonal activities on the Greenway.

The Greenway Fountains have been turned on for the 2020 season, with daily hours of 9:00 am to 11:00 pm. The Chinatown Stream, Harbor Fog Sculpture, Rings Fountain, Labyrinth Fountain, Split Dodecahedron Sculpture, and South Canal Fountain are all operating as of June 16. The Conservancy will turn on the North Canal Fountain in the next week when current repair work is completed.

2019 Light Show at Rings Fountain on the Greenway.

The Greenway PlayCubes in Chin Park, closed since March 18, have reopened for children with a supervising adult.

The Greenway Open Market, operated by New England Open Markets, will be returning for the season this upcoming Saturday, June 20 and Sunday, June 21. The Open Market will take place every Saturday and first and third Sundays of the month from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm on The Greenway.

The Greenway Carousel at the Tiffany & Co. Foundation Grove will be opening for the season in the next several weeks with a limited Friday to Sunday schedule. Our beer and wine gardens are in the process of reviewing guidelines and planning.

The Greenway Food Truck Program is running on a limited schedule and the Boston Public Market at Dewey Square has returned for the season, once again bringing locally-sourced food to those who live or work downtown from local farmers and small businesses. Farmers market vendors are proud to accept SNAP/EBT and HIP for all eligible products.

All Greenway programming features enhanced cleaning and physical distancing procedures to promote safety for our park visitors. Read more in this blog post. This information will continue to be regularly updated.