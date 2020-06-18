Free Parking for North End Residents Impacted by New Cafe Zones

Residents who have been impacted due to the loss of parking from the temporary extension of licensed premise onto outdoor space, also known as Cafe Seating / Cafe Zones are eligible for a free parking space at the Government Center Garage.

Cafe Zones setup in former parking spaces on Hanover Street (NEWF image)

In order to receive a free parking space, residents must have a valid residential parking permit registered to 52 – 139 Salem Street or 13 – 381 Hanover Street.

Free parking will start 6/18/2020 lasting until 9/7/2020 (Labor day) with 24/7 parking at Government Center Garage. If you are interested in taking advantage of this offer please follow the steps below.

Fill out the following electronic waiver before you arrive at the garage for your pass: https://forms.gle/bkovFEfsv4ipFhYq9. Once the form is complete it will be sent to the garage office automatically.

In order to pick up your pass, you will need to make an appointment after filling out the waiver above. You can make an appointment by emailing the garage office at gcg@spplus.com. Please include your name and license plate number in your email to schedule an appointment.

When arriving for your appointment you will need to bring your driver’s license and vehicle registration to the garage office for address confirmation when picking up their pass at your appointment.

Lastly, all persons coming to the garage parking office must please abide by current COVID-19 guidelines and wear appropriate face covering.

You will be able to pick up your pass starting 6/18/2020 once you have completed the steps above to allow you into the garage. If you have any additional questions please contact your Neighborhood Liaison John Romano at john.romano@boston.gov.