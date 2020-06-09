Dolce Cafe Liquor License Transfer Supported by North End / Waterfront Neighborhood Council

Dolce at 272 Hanover St. in Boston’s North End

Dolce Cafe, owned by DePasquale Ventures, made its case for a liquor license transfer at a virtual North End Waterfront Neighborhood Council meeting on Monday, June 8th. Attorney Ryan Gazda of Mcdermott Quilty & Miller LLP represented the proponent.

Located at 272 Hanover St, the gelateria formerly held a Beer, Wine and Cordials license during its incarnation as Gigi Gelateria before selling that license to a third party proprietor located in the Leather District. Dolce is now seeking the license held by recently closed Pushcart Cafe at 117 Salem Street.

Gazda said that an evolving menu, which has grown in recent months to include pizza, sandwiches, and other items, would now benefit from the inclusion of alcohol for patrons.

Dolce appeared before the licensing board on May 27th and deferred for community outreach before proceeding further. No additional operational changes are currently being proposed.

According to Gazda, closing hours would be set at 12:00AM. Council President Brett Roman pressed for clarity on the midnight closure. Gazda went on to say that he expected patrons would leave Dolce by no later than 12:30 AM.

Putting the matter to a vote, NEWNC was unanimous in its support with the measure passing 11-0. Dolce will now move on to NEWRA (North End Waterfront Residents Association) meeting before heading back to the city’s licensing board that will determine the approval.