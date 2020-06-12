District A-1 Captain Kenneth Fong Retires

BPD District A-1 Captain Kenneth Fong is retiring

Kenneth Fong, Captain of District A-1 is retiring this month from the Boston Police Department. When asked, he offered some final words:

“After working for 33 years in law enforcement I will be retiring. Throughout my career, the community has always been at the forefront of my philosophy and efforts. If I have learned anything in my career, policing efforts are enhanced, strengthened and nurtured through strong community relationships. Undoubtedly the city is safer when we all work together. To that point, I am especially grateful to the people of the North End for their continued support of the Boston Police Department and hardworking men and women of District A-1, who are forever committed to keeping the North End safe.”

Captain Fong has been active in the community since taking the reins at A-1 in 2014, especially at neighborhood meetings and events, such as Neighborhood Night Out on the Prado. He and his team have overseen an extended period of record-low crime incidents in the North End / Waterfront and downtown neighborhoods.

“I want to congratulate Captain Fong on his well-deserved retirement, and thank him for his career of dedicated public service,” said David Marx, North End Public Safety Committee Chair. “I have always greatly appreciated his transparency, as well as his accessibility and responsiveness to my phone calls and text messages to him regarding crime and related quality of life issues. I will miss working with him.”

BPD is expected to announce a replacement shortly. Until then, Sgt. Steve Moi will be the primary community desk contact at District A-1 along with Officer Teddy Boyle. As always, dial 911 in an emergency.

District A-1 includes Bay Village, Beacon Hill, Chinatown, Downtown Boston Business Improvement District, Downtown North Association, Financial District, Leather District, Midtown Park Plaza Neighborhood Association, North End, West End, Wharf District, and Charlestown.