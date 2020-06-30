COVID-19 Testing Site Opens Outside Nazzaro Center in the North End

North End Waterfront (NEW) Health has opened a COVID-19 testing site in the North End outside the Nazzaro Community Center.

Photo by Ellen Hume.

The testing site opened Tuesday, June 30. State Representative Aaron Michlewitz joined the NEW Health team at 9 a.m. and was recognized for his efforts in helping to establish the new site.

The North End testing site is open twice a week each Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., rain or shine.

Patients can access the site by entering from North Bennet Street (there will be no access from the Prince Street side). Appointments are required to reduce crowds and wait time and can be scheduled by calling 617–643-8000.

Testing is available without a referral and even to residents who are not exhibiting symptoms. Proof of residency is required. A telehealth visit is conducted prior to the onsite testing visit, both of which are covered by all major health insurance providers; if patients have no insurance or insurance does not cover, the tests will still be provided for free.

“I want to make sure our most vulnerable residents are kept safe during this pandemic,” said NEW Health CEO James Luisi. “We’re opening this site close-by to encourage residents of the North End to come get tested. Our general mission is to improve the quality of health and life for the residents of Boston’s North End, Waterfront and Charlestown communities, and this critically-needed testing site reflects that.”

In conjunction with the crucial testing for the community, NEW Health is also focused on supporting those facing food insecurity. Patients being tested who indicate they are unable to purchase necessary groceries also receive supermarket gift certificates.

This is NEW Health’s second testing site, in addition to the site in the Bunker Hill Housing Development in Charlestown. The new site allows for greater testing availability and convenience for North End and Charlestown residents as well as all NEW Health patients.