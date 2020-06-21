Commentaries

Copp’s Hill Moment: Pandemics and Graveyards

Posted on Author Thomas F. SchiavoniComment(0)

The three-month closure of Boston’s parks and cemeteries during the covid-19 outbreak led to the remarkable reappearance of Copp‘s Hill in its natural state.

They’re gone now, likely never to reappear — wildflowers and meadow grass swaying gently in the harbor breezes on the lower slopes of an ancient graveyard. During the three-month shutdown of non-essential municipal services, 361-year-old Copp‘s Hill Burying Ground on Boston’s Freedom Trail morphed into a New England pasture.

  • Wildflowers and meadow grass at Copp’s Hill Burying Ground.

You might have mistaken it for a pastoral setting in Vermont’s Northern Kingdom or New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Valley. Having lived above the crowns of elms and lindens for 46 years, we never could have imagined foot-high clover and coveys of wild rabbits.

He’s not dead — just a lazy summer afternoon lying in the sun.

During a time of pandemic, there has been nothing but peace and calm on the second highest elevation rising above downtown Boston’s asphalt, brick and mortar. Usually an oasis of tranquility, a place for quiet contemplation — encircled by the frenzy of traffic and commerce — Copp’s Hill has borne silent witness in a time of fear and isolation. It’s not such a strange place from which to contemplate mortality.

We knew that this apparition could not possibly last as the calendar slipped past  a twelfth week. And so, at 8 o’clock one sun-filled morning, the epiphany atop Copp’s Hill was swallowed up and chopped to shreds by the blades of lawnmowers and weed wackers of a parks department crew. 

It took three days to subdue a neighborhood’s pop-up wilderness, leaving behind enough hay to feed a herd of guernseys for a week. The burying ground was pacified, but not before we verified what a poet once observed — how “deep down there lives the dearest freshness in things.” And, no grounds crew can obliterate our collective memory nor suppress our wonderment of the startling appearance of green-growing hope even as sickness fell upon our beloved city. 

From Boston’s North End, Thomas F. Schiavoni writes about neighborhood life, city living, and urban epiphanies. Read more of his columns by searching the tag Copp’s Hill Moment.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Community Photos & Videos

Historic Neighborhood Photo: Hartt House on Copp’s Hill

Posted on Author Lauren Milione

Old photo of the Hartt House on Copp’s Hill. The original owner of the house, Edmund Hartt, owned the shipyard that built the USS Constitution.   Tune in on Thursday’s to view our featured neighborhood photo from back in the day! Submit your historical photos using our Submit a Post form or tag @northend.waterfront on Instagram. Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Community

Copp’s Hill Burying Ground Ironwork Fence Restoration Underway

Posted on Author Matt Conti

Boston Parks Department has started repairs at Copp’s Hill Burying Ground including the restoration of the ornamental ironwork fencing along Charter Street. In addition, deteriorated cast- and wrought-iron plot fences and an old cast-iron drinking fountain in the center of the site are part of the project. Copp’s Hill Burying Ground is Boston’s second oldest Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Commentaries

The Yankee Swap: A Holiday Advisory

Posted on Author Thomas F. Schiavoni

North End resident, Thomas F. Schiavoni, examines a homespun tradition that has morphed into a war game among family, friends and co-workers. It’s that time of the year when “Good will to all!’ collides with wretched excess and gaudy displays of consumption. Sadly, we risk the danger of stampedes and unprovoked assaults at crowded malls Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply