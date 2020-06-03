Community Rallies Behind NEW Health’s Food Insecurity Program

North End Waterfront (NEW) Health donated another round of grocery store gift certificates to the Eliot and Harvard-Kent schools in May 2020. The money for these donations was generated through NEW Health’s food insecurity program, Over the Bridge.

Eliot Principal Traci Walker-Griffith and Harvard-Kent Principal Jason Gallagher with NEW Health staff.

Among other funds raised, NEW Health received an $800 donation from North End Athletic Association (NEAA) for the Eliot School and a $1000 donation from a concerned citizen through the Boston Foundation for the Harvard-Kent School.

The gift certificates were picked up by Eliot Principal Traci Walker-Griffith and Harvard-Kent Principal Jason Gallagher to be distributed to families in need.

NEW Health has been looking for ways to expand their food insecurity efforts during these difficult times. Upon opening their COVID-19 testing site in Charlestown, NEW Health has been handing out grocery store gift certificates to those who indicate they have difficulty affording food.

Over the Bridge: NEW Health’s Food Insecurity Program

Over the Bridge started as a staff funded program aimed at lessening the burden of food security plaguing the North End and Charlestown communities. As the COVID-19 pandemic began, these issues were exacerbated. NEW Health made the decision to open this program up to community donations.

“Since we began reaching out to the community for help with our program, Over the Bridge, we have been so proud of the outpouring of support we have experienced,” said Mary Wright, Health Educator at NEW Health. “We have purchased over $6000 of grocery store gift certificates which we have distributed to Eliot and Harvard-Kent Schools, and disbursed at our testing site in Charlestown.”

As COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on unemployment rates, the number of people who are food insecure will inevitably rise. NEW Health will continue to focus fundraising efforts on its Over the Bridge program. If you would like to donate to NEW Health’s food insecurity program please visit http://bit.ly/Food-Donation-NEWHealth or contact Mary Wright at 617-643-8064.