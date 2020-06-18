City Councilors Respond to Four Seasons Recent Layoffs

In response to the controversial layoffs of nearly half of its staff by the Four Seasons on Boylston Street, City Councilors Ed Flynn (District 3) and Kenzie Bok (District 8) offered a resolution to support a statewide “right to recall” for hotel workers.

The Four Seasons laid off nearly half of its staff without paying their full severance, sparking criticism from Boston’s City Council. Photo by Alyssa Nations.

A “right to recall” ordinance would require employers to recall their employees within two years of their initial layoff. A copy of the proposal will also be sent to the Four Seasons, requesting the company to engage in negotiations that will provide their employees a fair severance.

Last month, due to financial hardships from the coronavirus pandemic, the hotel chain exercised a clause that absolved the company from paying their workers the full amount of owed severance during a national emergency.

The entire front-of-the-house staff at the Bristol Lounge was let go along with many other longtime employees. Those who were permanently laid off were also told they’d have to reapply later if their job openings were to become available again, meaning they would not be guaranteed their positions back.

“I don’t think that that’s a fair and just way for a business to act,” said Councilor Bok on Wednesday afternoon during the weekly City Council meeting.

Councilor Bok is not the first to note the unfairness of the Four Seasons actions. Many critics have called the hotel’s response callous and inhumane. Some of the workers who were laid off had worked for the hotel chain for decades and are now faced with financial crisis after receiving, in some cases, less than half of their owed severance.

“It’s likely that this may be the first shoe to drop with many more instances like this in the coming months,” stated Councilor Flynn, citing that many hospitality workers are people of color and women.

The proposal aims to protect non-unionized hospitality workers, such as the case with the Four Seasons employees, so that Boston is able to retain its diverse community.