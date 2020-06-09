Celebration of the Transitus of Saint Anthony of Padua & Feast Day Mass June 12 – 13

The Parish of St. Leonard’s will commemorate the last moments of St. Anthony’s life on Friday, June 12 at 8 p.m. A Mass will take place on Saint Anthony of Padua’s traditional feast day, Saturday, June 13, at 5 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the City & Archdiocese of Boston, St. Leonard’s must restrict capacity to 40%. They advise that parishioners and devotees arrive early if they wish to attend the services.

For those who cannot attend in person, but still wish to pray at home, the Transitus and the Mass will be live streamed on St. Leonard’s Facebook page at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 12th and at 5 p. m. on Saturday, June 13th.

There will not be a procession through the streets of the North End this year, rather a simple blessing over the North End from the doors of Saint Leonard’s will take place at the end of Mass on June 13th.