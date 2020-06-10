Cafe Zones Start June 11th Expanding Outdoor Tables to City Streets

Cafe Zone signs for outdoor tables on Hanover St. in Boston’s North End

(Photo by David Goggins)

City officials have installed “Cafe Zone Starting June 11” signs in front of many restaurants in the North End and downtown Boston neighborhoods this week. Over 500 restaurants filed applications citywide and 200 have been approved so far to place tables in the parking and street areas.

Outdoor dining started on June 8th with existing patios as part of the Commonwealth’s Phase II reopening plan. The new cafes would use city-owned parking spots and street spaces.

Outdoor spaces can remain open until 10 p.m. on weeknights and 11 p.m. on weekends. Outdoor restaurant tables must be minimum 6 feet away, and tables can’t seat more than 6 people.

Substitute parking is being provided by the city to replace resident spaces on a one-to-one basis. Details will be released in the coming days for residents which we will post here on NorthEndWaterfront.com when available.

There is still no exact date for the return of indoor dining at restaurants, referred to as Step 2 of Phase II in the reopening plan.