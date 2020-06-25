Community

Boston Parks “Pics in the Parks” Challenge

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department has launched “Pics in the Parks,” a series of virtual photography clinics for individuals of all ages and skill levels.

Explore the features of your digital camera or smartphone while learning the technical elements of photography. Weekly challenges will be released every Tuesday throughout the summer. Select photos will be chosen on Monday of the following week and added to the Pics in the Parks online gallery.

Participants will learn techniques for taking impressive photographs of Boston’s scenic parks and urban wilds with a focused theme in each session. The theme for the week of June 23 is framing.

Visit the Parks Department website every week on Tuesdays through September 1 to see that week’s challenge. Submit your photos to Steve.Kruszkowski@boston.gov. Include the location and keep in mind that submitted photos should be of City of Boston parks only. For a list of Boston Parks and Recreation Department properties, visit the Pics in the Parks page.

Join the fun by sharing your photos on social media using the #PicsInTheParks hashtag and tagging the Parks Department on Facebook @BostonParksDepartment, on Twitter @BostonParksDept, and Instagram @BostonParksDept.

Note: By submitting photos, participants agree to allow future use by the City of Boston.

