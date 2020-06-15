Boston and the North End’s Copp’s Hill Burying Ground in Global Bloomsday 2020 Film [Video]

Boston’s The Here Comes Everybody Players perform using words from James Joyce’s Ulysses in a 2020 short film named, A New Day Will Be, to celebrate Bloomsday, which is June 16th.

The 3 1/2 minute film includes a clip from Copp’s Hill Burying Ground in Boston’s North End (1:42-1:45), featuring actor Donal O’Sullivan. Other performers include actors Olwen Fouéré and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor; former US Democratic Presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Beto O’Rourke; novelist Colum McCann and leading actors from continental Europe. For the Boston segment, Cathal Stephens directed and the cinematographer was Thorsten Thielow.

Donal O’Sullivan performing at Copp’s Hill Burying Ground in “A New Day Will Be”

The Here Comes Everybody Players submission was selected from among hundreds around the world as part of a 2020 global initiative by the Irish Department of Global Affairs and the Museum of Irish Literature Ireland (MoLI) in Dublin.

“Using Joyce’s timeless words to create a very contemporary take on Ulysses, performers from more than 40 locations across six continents join together to chart our universal, shared humanity as we journey through these extraordinary times: from silence, isolation, the desire for human touch and the quest for a vaccine, through remembrance and resilience, to hope, love and finally affirmation,” said the creators.

Tuesday, June 16th is Bloomsday, celebrating the life of Irish writer James Joyce, on the day his 1922 novel Ulysses takes place in 1904, the date of his first outing with his wife-to-be, Nora Barnacle, and named after its protagonist Leopold Bloom.