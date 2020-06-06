Art Installation at Christopher Columbus Park: “Even if you don’t see it, it is there”

Being responsive to our common needs and interconnectedness during these challenging times, the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park’s Art Curator Robyn Reed recently hung a new art installation at the Park entitled, “even if you don’t see it, it is there.“

Drawing inspiration from graffiti artist DAKU, who incorporates shadows in his work, Robyn chose words, “that would send a small, positive message to everyone visiting our park.” She designed sculptural pieces of styrofoam and fishing wire that hang under the trellis. These serve a twofold purpose as they create shadows on the ground, but also remain in sight if you look for them.









As Robyn describes it:

When the sun shines on the piece, the words can be seen on the pavement. When a cloud comes by, or when the sun sets, you can no longer see the words clearly on the ground, and you could think that LOVE is gone. But if you look up, it is still there, you just can’t see it as clearly. I want this to remind people that even if we can’t see GRATITUDE in the world at a particular time, it is still there – it never goes away, it just can’t be seen at the moment, in that place. And it moves around – throughout the day, each word is in a different place on the pavement because of the movement of the sun. Each day, we can find COMPASSION in a new place. And we should never give up HOPE.

Please come for a meditative walk under the trellis and experience for yourself: LOVE—GRATITUDE—COMPASSION—HOPE.

Photos courtesy of Meredith Piscitelli.

To learn more about the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park, please go to our website foccp.org. Consider becoming a member or sponsor to show your appreciation for Robyn Reed’s artwork and to support FOCCP’s efforts in the Park. Thank you and enjoy your Park.