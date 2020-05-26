What’s the 311? Salem St. Trash, Mask Violation at North Sq., Endicott St. Pothole

Welcome back to our weekly update that highlights some of the cases appearing on 311 in the North End/Waterfront neighborhoods. All 311 cases are public information and can be found at 311.boston.gov.

This 311 user says, “Get people out to ticket. There is trash all over the North End!”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on Sunday, May 24 and closed on Monday, May 25 with the following note, “Closed with status: Case Resolved. No code violations found at above address.”

This 311 user writes, “What is the point in wearing your mask over your chin? Literally every one of these 6 men except one has their mask over their chin. Literally, people walking by have their mask over their chins and not their nose and mouth. Are we trying to end the spread or not? My entire business is shut down because of this but these clowns can stand outside without their mask? My business will go out of business after this summer and no one takes COVID19 serious, I’m just flabbergasted right now is all.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on Thursday, May 21, 2020 and remains open as of Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

This 311 user says, “This is loose right in front of elderly building when you step on it, it sinks and moves. Eventually someone can fall in it or trip. Also the trash in corner of 130 Endicott St is so full that people are throwing their trash around it and it’s bringing rats please take care of this happens too often.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on Thursday, May 21, 2020 and remains open as of Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Remember, to report a claim with 311, you can call 311, go to the 311 website, tweet at 311, or download the app. What do you think about these 311 cases? Follow our “What’s The 311?” tag to see past week’s postings!