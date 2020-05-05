What’s the 311? Public Disturbance on Tileston St., Damaged Sign on Moon St., Thank You to Parks Department

Welcome back to our weekly update that highlights some of the cases appearing on 311 in the North End/Waterfront neighborhoods. All 311 cases are public information and can be found at 311.boston.gov.

This 311 user says, “Have seen a lot of vagrants in the North End lately. Pretty surprised that the residents don’t take care of them – they usually do.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on May 3, 2020 and remains open as of May 5, 2020.

Possibly the 311 report referenced above that was submitted the previous week regarding a homeless man at the Paul Revere Mall can be found here.

This 311 user states, “Harassment—This homeless addict (the tall one with shaggy grey hair) has been verbally assaulting men and women AND following us around the north end for the last several months. He follows us saying sexually explicit things, slurs, including homophobic slurs. He menaces people walking through Paul Revere Mall, people who live here. He screams after people, and they run away in fright. What he screams at us is frightening, and he does this at all hours of the day all throughout the north end.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on Wed. April 29, 2020 and remains open as of May 5, 2020.

This 311 user writes, “Prado Park Mall North End parks department doing a great job during this crisis just wanted to say thank you to the guys.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on April 29, 2020 and closed on April 30, 2020 with the note, “Ok, thank you very much.”

This 311 user writes, “Pole knocked over on the corner of Suncourt and moon street. North end.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on April 29, 2020 and was closed the same day with the following note, ” Closed with status: Case Noted. Duplicate of a previously received crm; work order issued.”

Remember, to report a claim with 311, you can call 311, go to the 311 website, tweet at 311, or download the app. What do you think about these 311 cases? Follow our “What’s The 311?” tag to see past week’s postings!