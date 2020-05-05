What’s the 311? Public Disturbance on Tileston St., Damaged Sign on Moon St., Thank You to Parks Department

Welcome back to our weekly update that highlights some of the cases appearing on 311 in the North End/Waterfront neighborhoods. All 311 cases are public information and can be found at 311.boston.gov.
Public Disturbance at 52 Tileston Street
This 311 user says, “Have seen a lot of vagrants in the North End lately. Pretty surprised that the residents don’t take care of them – they usually do.”
The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on May 3, 2020 and remains open as of May 5, 2020.
Possibly the 311 report referenced above that was submitted the previous week regarding a homeless man at the Paul Revere Mall can be found here.
This 311 user states, “Harassment—This homeless addict (the tall one with shaggy grey hair) has been verbally assaulting men and women AND following us around the north end for the last several months. He follows us saying sexually explicit things, slurs, including homophobic slurs. He menaces people walking through Paul Revere Mall, people who live here. He screams after people, and they run away in fright. What he screams at us is frightening, and he does this at all hours of the day all throughout the north end.”
The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on Wed. April 29, 2020 and remains open as of May 5, 2020.
Thank You to Parks Department
This 311 user writes, “Prado Park Mall North End parks department doing a great job during this crisis just wanted to say thank you to the guys.”
The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on April 29, 2020 and closed on April 30, 2020 with the note, “Ok, thank you very much.”
Damaged Sign on Moon Street
This 311 user writes, “Pole knocked over on the corner of Suncourt and moon street. North end.”
The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on April 29, 2020 and was closed the same day with the following note, ” Closed with status: Case Noted. Duplicate of a previously received crm; work order issued.”
The homeless man was back on Salem St today. If the store he stands out in front of is selling him booze, they need to stop. It’s the only possible reason he’s moved his act to Salem St.
This man is a retired war vet and is a really nice person. He does not mean any harm to people. He will never ask you for anything $$, alcohol etc… He does goes to the shelter and cleans up everyday. I guess he has nobody else and is just trying to be friendly. The threat is COVID-19 not him. I told him he needs to wear a mask if he’s going to hang out.
Stay safe
Marchello from Hanover Street
leave the guy alone hes a funny bastard. talk to him, you will see hes not a bad guy.
This same shorter homeless guy came staggering onto Cleveland Place over the weekend and started going through the gate to the alley that runs from between 17 and 21 Cleveland Pl then out to Snowhill st. ( with fire escapes and patio entrances to both CP and Sheafe St buildings on the alley) I yelled at him to not go back there since it is private property and he told me he had to pee. I told him too bad but he had to find somewhere else that was not private property. He left mumbling to himself but he did leave.
Frankie Not according to the reports he shouldn’t be harassing women period they don’t find him funny. He’s a show off I’ve seen him once there and on a notable comedian’s page. He is nuts I thought he was actually gone I remember he was reported before on here.
Not really. He urinated in front of a a full Florentine Cafe a couple of summers ago and was deemed a sex offender I believe. There are restraining order against him.
I think the North End is very generous to the few homeless people we all see everyday. This guy is not a “nice guy”.
A couple of years ago a restraing order was issued for the guy who repeatedly would steal money from the donation boxes at Saint Leonard’s Church. Haven’t seen him since.
Frankie, maybe you should have him over for dinner.
He used to hang out by Salem and Parmenter, so the Wild Duck must have shut him off.
I’ve seen this character around lately and a heads up to 311 your description of a “homeless gentlemen” doesn’t apply here. The guy needs to be ” pink’d” meaning the police need to take him to dry out & receive mental health services. Before someone gets hurt.
If they don’t open the barber shops soon, I afraid people will mistake me for him. I’m the one without a trench coat. Don’t 311 me.
He peed on the Prado yesterday after they power sprayed the bricks to get rid of the stank from where he peed before! Also he does not sing well or quietly. He has butchered many Journey and Foreigner songs.
Matt (6) I don’t care if he sounds like Sinatra. This guy needs to be removed from the neighborhood by any means necessary. Of course someone will call me out & post that he is ( harmless,)