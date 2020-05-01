Weekly Top Reads: Safer Streets, North End Girl Scouts, Local Food Donations, Police Blotter, Shout Out to Nazzaro Center, NEMPAC Open Mic Video

This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured transportation, local groups, restaurants, police reports, music, and more! Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week.

While Boston’s streets have significantly emptied during the current public health crisis, City Councilors Michelle Wu (At-Large) and Liz Breadon (District 9) discussed options for using the reduction in traffic to reallocate street space to create a safer environment for pedestrians and cyclists. Read more here.

The North End Girl Scouts Juniors Troop #72158 has been studying trees and created a “Hug-A-Tree” project to support the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park on behalf of the trees in the Park. Read more and see photos here.

Generous donations and deliveries of food from North End restaurants to frontline workers fighting against COVID-19 continue. This past week we shared photos from Rocco’s Cucina and Bar’s donations to local hospitals and Tresca’s donation to Mass General.

Every week the Boston Police District A-1 covering the North End / Waterfront area share recent incidents reported in the neighborhood. The reports for the second half of April included theft from a vehicle and misuse of a handicap placard. Read more here.

The North End’s Eliot School gave a special shout out to the Boston Center for Youth and Families (BCYF) and Nazzaro Center for providing free, healthy meals for students every day. Read more and see photos here.

Editor’s Choice

The North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) shared an open mic night mash-up video that is a culmination of three weeks worth of performers, many people around our city, and even across the country, coming together for one reason: to share the beauty of music. Watch the video here.